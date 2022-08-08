Former Real Madrid star, Isco, has joined Sevilla after signing a two-year contract with the Spanish outfit. Isco has been a free agent since leaving Madrid at the end of his contract on June 30, and arrived at Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan to complete his move with a medical on Monday.

Sevilla had announced a deal in principle to sign Isco on Sunday, which was followed up the next day by confirmation that the move was complete.

What did Sevilla say about Isco’s transfer?

A statement on the club’s website read: “Isco Alarcon has now officially signed for Sevilla FC on a two-year deal.

“After yesterday’s announcement that he had signed an agreement in principle, the midfielder has today passed his medical and put pen to paper.

“The Malagueno will be here until at least the end of the 2023-24 season. In the coming days, Isco will be formally unveiled as a Sevillista and will meet up with his new teammates for his first training session.”

🚨 @isco_alarcon has now officially signed for the club! #IscoDisco — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 8, 2022

Who else was interested in Isco?

A five-time Champions League winner, Isco may no longer have been useful to Carlo Ancelotti at Santiago Bernabeu, but at just 30, is still more than capable of doing a job for a side with aspirations of regularly qualifying the Champions League.

Naturally then, Sevilla were not the only club keen on signing him this summer, with Roma boss Jose Mourinho having been keen to bring the playmaker to the Italian capital.

Mourinho and Isco share an agent in Jorge Mendes, but moving to Italy did not appeal to the 38-times capped international at this stage of his career.