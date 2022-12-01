A suspected armed robber has been killed in a gun battle with the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Ghana Police Service.

The deceased was among six others who were robbing market women travelling to the Buipe Market in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

According to a police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the police from Kintampo in the Bono East Region received a distress to the effect that there was an ongoing robbery between Kintampo and Babatorkuma.

Armed police responded to the call and met the robbers at Bolla Junction on Kintampo – Babatorkuma highway road robbing passengers on board a KIA Spectra Taxi Cab with registration number GW 6308-13.

The robbers numbering about six on seeing the Police Vehicle opened fire at it damaging the windscreen and two side glasses.

The Police team returned fire at the robbers forcing them to retreat. Police after calming the situation combed the scene and found a body of a male adult of a Fulani extraction age wearing a pair of black trousers and an African print to match.

A search on him uncovered a green polythene bag containing two Tecno keypad mobile phones, one infinix keypad mobile phone, one Tecno spark smartphone, twenty-two (22) live AAA cartridges, twenty (20) live A.K 47 assault rifle ammunitions, five spent AAA cartridges ammunitions and a cash sum of twenty GH₵20.00.

The body was conveyed to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital where he was confirmed dead and same deposited at the Hospital’s mortuary for preservation, identification.