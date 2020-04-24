Disappointed assemblyman for Adukrom Nima, Ibrahim Issah Ampim, alias Hon Aponkye has diverted into his second ‘calling’, music as he features in a latest gospel song.

Hon Aponkye collaborated with actress cum musician, Nayas, who has released her debut titled ‘Wa Hyira’.

The song gives praise to the ever-loving God for metamorphosing them from grass to grace, leaving their enemies to shame.

Before venturing into politics, Hon Aponkye revealed he did music on the side but has not had the opportunity to invest time and resources into the field.

However, following his defeat in the elections, he has decided to put his musical capacity to full use.

Listen to audio below: