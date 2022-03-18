Disappointed politician, Hon Aponkye, known legally as Ibrahim Issah Ampim, is taking his music career seriously and has released snippets of his music video.

After losing the Adukrom Nima Assembly elections, his next focus has been on music, and he has released a couple of songs to that effect.

He made his debut appearance in a gospel song featuring Nayas titled ‘Wa Hyira’, after which he went into hiatus.

He came back with a song on coronavirus, and another rendition of the popular Christmas song Mary’s Boy Child.

The latest to be seen of his music career is a snippet of a music video of a hiplife song he is yet to release.

In the footage, he was dressed like a ‘gangster’ while sitting on a motorbike. He employed the services of some teens as extras.

The video is believed to have been taken in his Nima community.

