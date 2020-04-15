Disappointed Assemblyman for Adukrom Nima, Ibrahim Issah Ampim, alias Hon Aponkye is appealing to the public to aid him with his free ‘koko’ project as he is out of cash.

Hon. Aponkye, making his dream come true, took to the streets of Adukrom Nima, his community, to freely distribute porridge (koko) and bread to residents amid the lockdown as some find it difficult to afford breakfast.

In the video circulating on social media, Hon. Aponkye was seen sharing the free ‘koko’ to residents and was wearing a face mask as a sign of adhering to safety precautions amid the outbreak.

But the funny politician says he is out of money and unable to feed his people during the third week of the lockdown period.

According to him, he spends about GH¢ 70.00 everyday to provide for over 140 people in his area.

“You know when I started this ‘mmore koko’ project, it has gone a long way to help my people but unfortunately I am now unable to feed them because I am out of cash. I spend about GH¢ 70 to prepare the ‘koko’ to feed about 140 people and so I want my fans to help me,” he said.

Hon Aponkye disclosed his inability to continue his ‘koko’ project in a telephone interview with ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, whom he believes is one of the numerous persons who can help sponsor and further his ‘koko’ project.