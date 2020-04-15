Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has chosen wisdom over anger in replying a fan who sought to find out whether she uses sex toys.

The actress, instead of being angry with the sexually-suggestive question, has rather sent a strong advice to across.

The actress in a series of Snapchat videos and photos has revealed her crave for dildos.

She has revealed that she’s bought books on how to use these sex toys, she has, however fallen short of saying whether she enjoys using the toys on herself.

The curious fan asked the question during an interactive session on Nikki’s twitter page.

READ ALSO

However, the actress and model, to the surprise of the fan, replied: “Be careful. Those things are dangerous.”

Be careful. Those things are dangerous. https://t.co/gry92bDUdC — Nikki Samonas (@Nikkisamonas) April 15, 2020

Some fans have since reacted to her response:

Oh nana what sort of question is this — House of Brooklyn (@k_k_elvin) April 15, 2020