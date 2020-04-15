Africa’s leading beverage manufacturer, Kasapreko Company Limited, has donated GH¢40,000.00 worth of assorted drinks, water and hand sanitisers to Manhyia Palace.

The donation was to complement the efforts of Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II in providing support to the vulnerable groups in the lockdown areas of Greater Kumasi.

The items included packs of Awake Purified Drinking Water, Royal soft drinks, 10/10 drinks, Veraldo drinks and cartons of KCL Hand Sanitisers.

Kasapreko Company Limited was the first indigenous manufacturing company to produce affordable hand sanitisers in Ghana to neutralise the price hikes of hand sanitisers that followed the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ghana.

It has since donated several boxes of its affordable KCL hand sanitisers to the Ministry of Information, 37 Military Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Greater Kumasi Territory Department Officer for Kasapreko Company Limited, Nii Ahuateh Akwetey-Kodjoe, explained that the donation was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility, which focuses mainly on touching lives.

Mr Akwetey-Kodjoe said more humanitarian gestures of this kind are still ongoing to other institutions.

Receiving the items on behalf of Manhyia Palace, Dominasehene, Baffour Yaw Boateng, expressed gratitude to the company for their kind gesture, which according to him, will help the poor in the locked down communities.