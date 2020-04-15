Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently back home in a £3,500-a-week rented apartment in Madeira as the lockdown continues across the globe.

Ronaldo posted a picture of himself making food alongside his girlfriend Georgina and kids, while Ronaldo Jr watched video games as the family continues to obey the coronavirus rules.

The Juventus striker seems to be happy as he continues to spend time with them following the suspension of all elite football competitions across Europe.

Like many, the Juventus talisman is taking advantage of the lockdown to spend quality time with his family and barely 24 hours after he wished his fans a happy Easter with a picture of the whole family, six of them, the star has posted another photo.