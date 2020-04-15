Former President John Mahama’s call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to cut down his size of government has been shot down by government.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said such a call is untenable because Ministers don’t take double salaries as it pertained under Mr Mahama’s watch.

The former President, as part of his suggestions to government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, urged them to cut down the size of the bloated government.

“We face significant pressure on our local currency, declining domestic revenues, a slowdown in GDP growth, increase in deficit to GDP of between 8% to 9%, ballooning debt which is projected to hit almost 70% by end year. This scenario requires that we exercise strict prioritisation in our borrowing and expenditures and this might be the right time for the President to consider trimming down the bloated size of his government,” he stated.

But this, Hon Oppong Nkrumah said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday is unnecessary politics.

He stressed that, given Ghana’s case count, any opportunity given in the media will be used to educate majority of Ghanaians who still don’t believe coronavirus exists.

“This is not time for politics but most of the Ministers in this government are Members of Parliament so we don’t take double salary. We saw Ministers taking double salary under Mahama.; let’s not go there,” the Information Minister told show host, Philip Osei Bonsu.

Hon Oppong Nkrumah appealed to politicians to focus more on public education on coronavirus than their partisan parochial interest.