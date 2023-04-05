Comedian Funny Face has shared a hilarious but very embarrassing encounter with an armed robber while in police custody.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he said an inmate told him how “very proud” he was to share the same cell with the ‘Chorkor Trotro’ actor.

“When I was taken to the Nima police station, an armed robber I shared the same cell with told me that he used to watch Chorkor Trotro in 2008 and feels proud sharing the same cell with me” he narrated.

Though funny, the actor born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng said he was very embarrassed because he felt like all his achievements in the entertainment industry had gone waste.

Funny Face was arrested for threatening the lives of some individuals in a video on social media.

But after some medical evaluation, it emerged that, his conduct was due to struggle with his mental health.

Funny Face was subsequently sent to the Psychiatric hospital for medical treatment.

But since he was discharged from a Psychiatric hospital, he has conducted himself very well giving people the impression that he is very fine.

Funny Face recently signed an ambassadorial deal with Dano Milk and is readying to embark on a health walk with many of his fans.

