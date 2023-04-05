The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to as a matter of urgency put the police officers seen in a viral video begging suspected illegal miners, popularly called “galamseyers” behind bars.

He said they do not deserve to be at post after they were humiliated by these suspected illegal miners.

“How on earth do you want to believe that these police officers actually went to the site to protect our lands? Seeing them kneeling down begging these ‘galamseyers’ should actually tell us how they are involved in the acts” he stated.

Mr. Yamin on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday said, the decision by the police to arrest only the suspected galamsyers is “selective justice”.

“If some suspects have been arrested, why are we not seeing these officers arrested too? They should be arrested too, put them behind bars and stop this selective justice. Mind you, before a police patrol will be able to get to those places, they need to be given the green light to do so and so if they have not been mandated to go there, why were they there?” he quizzed.

Mr Yamin maintained that, since those police officers have been implicated, they should be detained until investigations are completed.