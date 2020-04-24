Authorities of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have announced plans to undertake a mass burial of unknown and unclaimed bodies in its mortuary within the next two weeks.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Mustapha Salifu, it said “the move is to de-congest the facility which is currently beyond its carrying capacity.”

This comes after a similar notice from the Police Hospital and complaints from various hospitals across the country over congested mortuaries due to the ban on public gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full statement below: