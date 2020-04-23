The Church of Pentecost is urging families keeping dead relatives at the morgue to bury them.

Chairman of the church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said they are ready to officiate a service with less than 25 people during the funeral service in accordance with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive.

This, he explained, is to ensure church members don’t incur debt at the morgue in their bid to give the deceased a befitting burial.

“We have taken a firm decision to encourage members to bury their dead and later do the funeral rites at a later date,” Apostle Nyamekye stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

He noted that, a circular has been sent to all districts across the country for them to comply with the directives.

On weddings and other activities of the church, the Pentecost Chairman said they have suspended all of them until further notice.

