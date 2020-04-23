Greater Accra remains the epicentre as Ghana battles the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ:

About 30 districts in the region have recorded cases of the infectious virus after routine surveillance and enhanced contact tracing were done by officials of the Ghana Health Service.

Some 112 new cases have been recovered bringing Ghana’s case count to 1,154 after President Nana Akufo-Addo lifted the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ismael Ashittey, alarmed by the rate of infections, has announced a compulsory use of face masks in public.

This is part of measures to curb the spread of the virus in the Greater Accra region.

BELOW ARE THE DISTRICTS WITH RECORDED CASES: