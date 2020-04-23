As part of measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the Greater Accra Region, the Regional Security Council (RESEC) has put in place various strategies that are expected to be strictly adhered to by all residents.

Signed and approved by the Regional Minister, Ismael Ashitey, these measures were arrived at after an emergency meeting on Wednesday, April 22.

Read stories on coronavirus

In a press release sighted by JoyNews, the Council said it is now mandatory for the general public to wear a face mask outside the privacy of their homes.

Commercial drivers are also to ensure that passengers wear face masks before being allowed to board their vehicles.

Read statement below: