Two of Ghana’s top musicians, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, have released songs according to titles that their beloved fans suggested to them.

Since then, social media has been inundated with two key terms, Fa Hooki Me and Fa Pim So, which are the song titles of their current releases.

Additionally, fans of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are battling between themselves as to which of the two songs deserve attention and more airplay than the other.

Shatta Wale first released his Fa Pim So song which was produced by ‘Beat by Itz CJ’.

The song was well-received by fans and has since garnered over 49k views on YouTube, aside other music streaming platforms.

Sarkodie in response featured rapper Tulenkey on his Fa Hooki Me single, which has since garnered over 100k views on YouTube.

Listen to the two songs below making waves on social media below and judge for yourself:

Shatta Wale’s Fa Pim So