A taxi driver, believed to be in his twenties, has been found in a nearby bush at Gomoa Ankamu near Apam Junction in the Gomoa West District of the Central region.

Crime scene

Reports indicate the young man was found dead with head wounds and his car no where to be found at the crime scene.

A witness, Joe Abekah, speaking to Adom News, suspected the assailants hired the driver from Mankessim, murdered him and made away with his car.

Body of the deceased

The Apam District Police Command has since sent the body to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital mortuary with investigations on-going.