Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after a man was seen in a video spanking his son for his academic failure at the American International School of Lusaka.

From the conversations in the now viral video, one can deduce that the father was not pleased with his son, who was absent at his English and Maths exam but did very well in Music after a payment of about 8 million Naira (21,000 U.S Dollars) as tuition.

The angry dad was seen in the video continuously slapping his son for failing major courses in school while passing music after he paid $21k (N8million) school fees.

In the video, which was probably recorded in some years back and recently surfaced online, the angry father is seen slapping the boy for wasting N8m school fees.

The father while slapping him, said: “I told you this is a scar on your entire life, do you know the reputation this gives you? You can’t read? You are a big boy you can’t read?

”You can’t read, don’t talk to me again, that’s the result you bring to this house? Look at the result you brought? You idiot!”.

