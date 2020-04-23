The businessmen, who had gone to a bank in Tema to withdraw GH¢123,345.00 before they were attacked by armed robbers, only managed to salvage GH¢2,500.00, police have said.

This was after two unidentified men on a motorbike were shot and killed by police officers on Thursday, April 23, after they robbed the businessmen at gunpoint in broad day light at the TDC Traffic light.

According to one of the businessmen, he and his partner, a Lebanese, who deal in frozen fish at the Tema Fishing Harbour, had gone to withdraw an amount of GH¢123,345.00 at a bank located within the Tema Metropolitan Assembly but some bank staff sensed danger when they saw the motorbikes outside the bank.

He said the staff advised they wait for some time but when the suspected robbers failed to leave, the bank offered a police officer as escort.

On their way, the robbers crossed their vehicle, attacked them and took the money. They engaged police officers who had arrived at the scene in a shootout and they both died, according to the police.

But the police in a post on Facebook said a chunk of the money spilled at the scene of the robbery incident, leading to a scramble by some members of the public before the police arrived.

“The two robbers died in the process, while the money scattered on the streets and were scrambled by people around, leaving only GH¢2,500.00 salvaged by the complainant,” the police have said.

Meanwhile, the police have warned “criminally minded persons” to learn from what had happened and change their minds while assuring the public of their resolve to ensure their safety.