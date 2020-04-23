A security and data protection and information and technology expert, Emmanuel K. Gadasu and Kofi Gane, an Information and Technology and Development expert, both say the recently outdoored GH Covid-19 Tracker App, is not on App Store and Play Store as announced by the Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

The software is meant to trace anyone who has come into contact with persons carrying the COVID -19 virus.

The tracker has been designed to quicken the contact tracing efforts and also to discover information that may be difficult to gather through manual process.

But, according to Messrs Gadasu and Gane, the App could not be found on App Store and Play Store as recent as the evening of Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The experts said this on Adom TV’s The Big Agenda hosted by Captain Smart.

It would be recalled that the Communications Ministry recently outdoored the App to support the country’s fight against the Covid-19.

Since the announcement, Ghanaians expressed interest to have access to the app for its full benefit as the government puts in measures to contain the dreaded coronavirus.

However, there are complaints that many people, who attempted to download the app on their smart phones, have not been able to access it.

It was for clarity that the opinions of experts were sought on the The Big Agenda where the two experts minced no words in insisting that the app is simply not accessible.

When reached, the Communications Ministry declined comment.

