Former President John Mahama is shocked Ghana’s ‘vibrant’ economy is in comatose just one month of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, an economy under President Nana Akufo-Addo being touted as the best since independence is now in “ICU [Intensive Care Unit]”.

But for the International Monetary Fund’s $1 billion rapid credit facility, the former President was certain the government would not have been able to pay salaries of public sector workers.

Mr Mahama, also flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, made the comment during his maiden talk programme on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

He indicated that, in spite of the propaganda government has played with the economy, coronavirus has exposed them.

“Our economy is on ventilators and it needs thinking to rescue it from the ICU,” the NDC flagbearer stated.

Mr Mahama suggested an immediate measure to cut down “frivolous expenditure”.

“When you are asking people to sacrifice, you must show that you are sacrificing yourself. You can’t have appointees running all over the place drawing free fuel. The President and government must show first example,” he opined.