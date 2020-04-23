A woman, identified only as Ruth, has abandoned her months-old baby by a roadside.

Ruth revealed poverty led her to abandon the baby.

In a note attached to the baby, she said after her delivery she has not received any support from her partner or his family and the best she could do is avail the baby for someone who will take better care of her.

SEE ALSO

The heartbreaking note read:

“I have reached a point where I have to abandon my daughter. I have not received any support from the father or family. I am a poor person and I hope a good Samaritan will adopt her. Her name is Purity. God bless you.”