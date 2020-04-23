The Western North region has recorded its first covid-19 case.

Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Marion Oko, disclosed this.

According to the Director, the affected person has no travelling history and is an employee of Chirano Gold Mines in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai municipality.

Dr Oko said contact tracing had begun.

She also used the opportunity to advise the public to adhere to the safety measures announced by the health ministry and World Health Organsation.

Meanwhile, the GHS has announced that 112 more persons have contracted and tested positive to Covid-19. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 1,154