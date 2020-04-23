The soaring number of coronavirus cases in the country has called for strict adherence to guidelines and host of Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Captain Smart is one of the popular personalities influencing attitudinal change.

Captain Smart has been shaping mindsets and urging Ghanaians to follow guidelines to prevent catching the coronavirus.

His recent photo in a face mask, which was posted on social media, emphasises the need for people to take the coronavirus serious.