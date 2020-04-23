The Ajumako Bekoso Police in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region have arrested a 21-year-old fetish priest, Atta Panin, for allegedly killing his twin brother, Kakra.

The deceased was attacked yesterday with a pickaxe at Ajumako Bekoso during a fight with his twin brother over money.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Police Commander, Chief Supt. Sabaliko Alhassan, who confirmed the sad incident, said Kakra reportedly took the mobile phone of the suspect and succeeded in withdrawing an unspecified amount of money from his mobile money account.

The police chief narrated that the suspect later got to know about the withdrawal and confronted his twin brother, but Kakra denied knowledge.

The police officer narrated that the suspect, not satisfied with the answers, continuously ‘interrogated’ his brother with questions, leading to a heated exchange of words which later degenerated into a scuffle.

The suspect (right) and his twin brother



He disclosed that Atta Kakra went in for a pickaxe to harm the suspect, Atta Panin, who managed to dispossess him of the weapon and turned the heat against him.

He subsequently hacked Atta Kakra with the pickaxe, thereby killing him instantly.

Chief Supt. Alhassan said Atta Kakra was declared dead at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, where he was sent to for medical attention.

His body has since been conveyed to the morgue, whilst the suspect has been placed in custody at the Ajumako Police Station, assisting in investigations.