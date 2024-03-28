The Church of Pentecost in Pakistan organized a large procession, which is the biggest in the Lahore city.

Pakistan, an Islamic nation, is open to the gospel, allowing the church to hold a Bible march with police protection.

The procession began after Sunday service, with thousands of believers, including men, women, children, and young adults, waving palm branches, singing songs, and carrying flags.

Pastors preached messages of love, peace, and salvation, emphasizing that Jesus Christ is the true “Masha and savior.”

The procession traveled through various streets in Lahore, with people showing support by throwing rose petals.

Please continue to pray for the church in Pakistan.

