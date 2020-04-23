Frederick Acheampong, Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has left his role as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ashgold SC.

He was named the club’s CEO in 2018 after Dr Kwaku Frimpong acquired the club from the AngloGold Mining Company.

In his tenure of office, AshantiGold represented Ghana at the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup after winning the tier-2 of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

Mr Acheampong, popularly known as Achee, took to his official twitter account to announce his departure from the Obuasi based club.

End of a golden road.



I have tendered in my resignation as C.E.O. of @AshantiGoldSC_ effective 30th April 2020.



I have grown and learnt immensely at the club but it’s time to move on for personal reasons.



Thanks Champion, the club and supporters for the opportunity #miners 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/7sMagityhl — Frederick Acheampong (@achee78) April 23, 2020

He has worked as a management member of New Edubiase United and Kessben FC (now Medeama Sporting Club).