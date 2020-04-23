Frederick Acheampong, Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has left his role as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ashgold SC.
He was named the club’s CEO in 2018 after Dr Kwaku Frimpong acquired the club from the AngloGold Mining Company.
In his tenure of office, AshantiGold represented Ghana at the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup after winning the tier-2 of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.
Mr Acheampong, popularly known as Achee, took to his official twitter account to announce his departure from the Obuasi based club.
He has worked as a management member of New Edubiase United and Kessben FC (now Medeama Sporting Club).