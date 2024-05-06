Mass burial held for 44 Botswana church goers who perished in accident

About 5,000 mourners clad in black gathered in the Botswana village of Molepolole to pay their last respects nearly a month after the bus crash that claimed the lives of everybody on board except one 8-year-old child.

At least 44 people who died in a horrific bus crash during Easter weekend in South Africa have been laid to rest on Saturday.

The bus driver, Ogaufi Noonyane, was buried separately in the village about 40 kilometers (25 miles) away.

The victims were travelling to an Easter pilgrimage of the Zion Christian Church, one of the biggest churches in Southern Africa, when their bus plunged about 50 meters from a bridge.

The mass funeral followed the repatriation of the victims’ remains to their home country of Botswana.

“We stand here with devastated hearts,” said Limpopo provincial Minister of Health who was among the South African dignitaries who attended the funeral.

Atlang Siako , the sole survivor , was transported back home to Botswana after receiving medical attention in South Africa.

Last month, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi visited the scene of the crash, where they laid wreaths and paid their respects to the deceased.

The victims were buried at the local Garanra cemetery, with many families relieved that their loved ones can finally have closure.