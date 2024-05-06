Over 10 people are in critical condition after a tipper car with registration number GT 4578-21 collided with a Toyota Fish with registration number Gr 5752-22 at Mustapha Plus near Potsin Junction on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

The victims of the accident which occurred on Saturday evening are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

In an interview with Adom News, an eyewitness, Matthew Mensah, who helped to remove the victims from the car, said the driver who caused the accident fled the scene.

Matthew said after making a wrongful overtaking, the tipper driver lost control and collided with the Toyota which had passengers onboard from Takoradi to Accra.

