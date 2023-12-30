An unidentified man, believed to be in his late twenties, has met his untimely death early Saturday morning after a speeding vehicle struck him while he was crossing the road at Tonisco Query junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Sources reveal that, the deceased was attempting to cross to the other side when a speeding vehicle unexpectedly hit him in the middle of the road.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

The police has conveyed the body to the morgue for preservation and identification.

This stretch of road has become dangerous for users because drivers have failed to heed to speed limits.

