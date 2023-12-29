The New Patriotic Party (NPP) women’s wing in Bole-Bamboi in the Savannah region is mourning the death of their constituency women organizer, Hajia Adishetu.

In a statement on December 29, 2023, the group say “Hajia Adishetu was a shining light of courage and commitment to achieving a future dominant NPP.”

They expressed their sincere condolence to the family as they go through grief.

“It’s our fervent hope and prayer that Hajia Adishetu’s soul finds peaceful rest in the highest rank of Jannah,” the statement added.

Full statement below:

Like never before, our wing; the Savannah Regional Women’s Wing as an offspring is vulnerably losing her industrious mothers to the cold hands of death.

We have received yet another horror shock and disbelieve, the passing of our mother Hajia Adishetu who until now was the Constituency Women Organizer for Bole-Bamboi Constituency. Our hearts are shattered, and we have no more words to say, the grief is just unbearable.

On behalf of all of us here in the Wing from all constituencies, electoral areas and polling stations; we express our deepest condolences to the good people especially the wing and executive committee of Bole-Bamboi Constituency, the family both extended and immediate for the loss.

It’s our fervent hope and prayer that Hajia Adishetu’s soul finds peaceful rest in the highest rank of Jannah.

As a Women Organizer, Hajia Adishetu was a shining light of courage and commitment to achieving a future dominant NPP in BBC,

An advisor and councilor to the women’s wing. Indeed a big void has been created in the women’s wing.

Rest Well Hajia! Rest Peacefully! We’ll continue to pray for you and continue doing what you love on your behalf, serving the NPP.

………..Signed………..

Madam Fatahia Mohammed

[S/R Women Organizer, NPP].