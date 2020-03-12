A mass burial for 120 unidentified and unclaimed bodies is to be carried out by the Ghana Police Hospital.

This, the hospital says is part of routine measures to relieve congestion at the hospital mortuary.

The Head of the Hospital’s Public Affairs, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Yaw Nketia-Yeboah who disclosed this in a press statement said: “these unidentified and unclaimed bodies are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned bodies, unidentified accident and crime victims”.

The statement added that the public is required to contact the Pathology Department of the Police Hospital for the identification of people who might have been missing for some time.

“The general public is hereby being informed to contact the Pathology Department of the Police Hospital for identification of the persons who might have not been seen for some time as part of the search. This is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for the mass burial after twenty-one (21) days from this announcement”, the statement said.

Members of the public have also been encouraged to acquire the habit of keeping an identification card with them to make identification easy for the police and others in times of health crisis or an accident

