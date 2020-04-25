A 52- year-old man, identified as King David, is in the grips of the Awutu Bereku District Police Command for allegedly selling shea butter as a Covid-19 preventive cream.

Reports indicate he was arrested while transacting business at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central region.

King David had packed dozens of the cream in a blue-black vehicle branded with a coronavirus preventive cream sticker.

Witnesses and buyers, speaking in an interview with Adom News, disclosed they were confused after King David told them it could cure the deadly novel coronavirus.

“We were excited when he told us the cream, being sold for GH¢ 5.00, could cure the disease just by applying on your body after eating, so many of us rushed for it,” one said.

They said upon opening the container after purchase, they realised it was mere shea butter.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, Superintendent Joshua Semanyo, who confirmed the incident, said the man is in their custody with investigations ongoing.