A clash between two factions vying for the position of head of the Dede Akwasah family at Awutu Bereku, in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, has resulted in three people sustaining injuries.

The dispute started when some family members attempted to prevent the head of the family, Kojo Anobaa, from conducting the family’s annual rituals at their ancestral house.

Some members of the Dede Akwasah family contended that, they had destooled their current head of the family.

But, Kojo Anobaa, recognised as the rightful head of the family, vehemently denied these allegations, leading to a heated confrontation.

Kwesi Bonney, a linguist representing the faction that claims to have destooled Kojo Anobaa, revealed during an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that, the confrontation escalated into violence, resulting in three individuals sustaining injuries in the process.

The Awutu Bereku District Patrol team intervened swiftly to restore calm.

However, the dispute over leadership in the Dede Akwasah family is an ongoing issue despite the heavy security presence in the area.