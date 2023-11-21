Three persons have been reported dead following a reignited chieftaincy dispute in the Wanchiki community in the Chereponi district in the North East Region.

This occurred when gunshots erupted in the community on Monday morning after tensions flared between the Jaabu and Forboru clans.

According to reports, an elderly woman, among the deceased, was shot when she refused to leave her house as the attackers came to burn it.

Several others who sustained gunshot injuries and were in critical condition had been referred to neighbouring Togo.

The chief of Wanchiki was allegedly assaulted while en route to Nalerigu, resulting in the vandalism of his vehicle.

In response, Wanchiki’s youth mobilized and retaliated against the community involved.

The chief’s damaged car is currently being held at the Chereponi Police Station.

A source narrated, “The chief of Wanchiki was on his way to Nalerigu for a meeting with the Vice President. Upon reaching the community called Danbu, the road was allegedly blocked with car tires, and the community members allegedly attacked, shot, and vandalized the windscreen of the car. The information got to Wanchiki, and residents took arms to retaliate, leading to the shooting incident.”

It could be recalled that earlier this year, there was a chieftaincy dispute between the Jaabu clan and the Wanchiki community.

The chief of Wanchiki enstooled one chief for the Jaabu community, but others refused to accept him. That dispute still exists and could be linked to Monday’s gunshots.

