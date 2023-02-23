Two people have reportedly been shot dead following gunshots in the Wanchiki community in the Chereponi district in the North East Region over a chieftaincy dispute that broke out in the area Thursday morning.

Another person is said to be in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound. Several houses and property have also been destroyed in the area.

Citi News’ Northern regional correspondent, Mohammed Alabira, reported that there is heavy security presence in the area.

A security person is also reported to have sustained gunshots and is currently in the hospital.

Reports indicate that the chaos broke out after the Paramount Chief for Chereponi attempted to enskin a chief for a community in the Wanchiki area, but the chief of Wanchiki, Naa Abuba early Thursday morning enskinned a different person for the same community.

This sparked tension in the area resulting in gunshots.