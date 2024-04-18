A curfew has been imposed on Sampa, in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region over a chieftaincy dispute in the area.

The curfew according to the Ministry of Interior takes effect from today, April 18, 2024, from 4pm to 7am until further notice.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) Solomon Owusu, who confirmed the directive to Adom News expressed worry that it will affect businesses.

Following the announcement, some residents who live outside the border town have started moving out.

A businessman, Dabie Patrick said they are in the cashew season and businesses boom in the evening so the curfew will greatly impact the businesses.

Ramatu Mariama, an Akyɛkɛ seller also expressed similar sentiments.

To some residents, the curfew should have been imposed when the dispute was at its peak not now that the dust has settled and life is returning to normal.

Four people were shot dead in a renewed chieftaincy dispute on Friday, March 29.

Also, an unspecified number of people who were said to have sustained gunshot wounds, including a 12-year-old boy are currently seeking medical attention at various health facilities in the area.

