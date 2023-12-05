The Member of Parliament for Jaman North, Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah, has appealed to the House to commence probe into the Sampa chieftaincy dispute.

A violent disturbance erupted during the installation of a Paramount Chief at Sampa in the Bono Region on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The incident led to the death of one person and left eight others injured.

In his statement on the floor of Parliament, Mr Ahenkwah said several attempts to get the Ministers for National Security and Interior to intervene in the matter have proven futile.

He has therefore urged Parliament to intervene and bring finality to the matter.

In response, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery assured police personnel have been deployed to the area with calm restored.

He, however, denied allegations that the deceased died as a result of police brutality, stating he was shot by the rioting youth.

The police have so far arrested 11 people in connection with the incident.

