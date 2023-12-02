Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with the violent disturbance during the installation of a Paramount Chief at Sampa in the Bono Region.

The incident which occurred on Thursday, November 30, 2023, led to the death of one person.

Eight people were also reportedly injured.

This brings to eleven, the total number of suspects arrested so far.

One more weapon has also been retrieved, bringing the total number of weapons retrieved to three.

In a statement, the Police assured calm has since been restored as security is beefed up at Sampa and its environs to ensure law and order while the investigation continues.

