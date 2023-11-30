The Ghana Police Service has arrested seven people for firing indiscriminately during the installation of a Paramount chief at Sampa in the Bono Region.
According to reports, one person died while seven others sustained gunshot wounds.
The suspects were arrested on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Two single barrel guns were retrieved and all the suspects are in custody assisting with investigation.
SEE ALSO
- Allotey Jacobs exposes Bawumia’s campaign team
- Six arrested for alleged fraudulent fundraising for ‘sick’ individuals in Accra and Kumasi
- Sam Ankrah officially joins 2024 presidential race