A fuel tanker on Friday evening crushed one person to death at Kaasi in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The 54,000 litre diesel tanker was on its way to offload at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) when it somersaulted and landed on a pickup heading towards Ahinsan.

Personnel from the National Fire Service, although arrived on time, could do little to save the driver of the pickup who died on the spot.

His body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

