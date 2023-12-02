An attempted robbery at the Global Exchange Forex bureau in Ablekuma Anyaa of the Greater Accra region was foiled by quick-witted staff, preventing a potential catastrophe.

Eyewitnesses reported that on Friday December 1, 2023 at 9:30am, an unidentified suspect entered the forex bureau with a bag.

As he attempted to retrieve an AK47 rifle from his bag, the vigilant attendant promptly sneaked out from the backdoor to raise an alarm, alerting others in the vicinity.

However, the suspect, realizing his plan had been compromised, hastily fled the scene.

The Police are currently in pursuit, and the public is urged to remain vigilant.

Authorities have obtained footage from the incident, providing valuable evidence for the ongoing investigation.

The community and businesses are reminded to stay cautious, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the National Operations Directorate of the Ghana Police Service.

