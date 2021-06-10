Armed robbers, in a broad daylight operation, attacked a forex bureau near the Police Headquarters at Osu in Accra.

The robbers, amid the firing of gunshots, stormed the forex bureau close to the Honeysuckle restaurants on a motorbike on Wednesday and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Hawkers and pedestrians, who were frightened by the incident, screamed on top of their voices to draw attention to the scene.

A video from the incident, which has since gone viral, captured a security man at post looking on helplessly as the robbers undertake their operations.

Watch the video below: