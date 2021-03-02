Armed robbers in a broad daylight operation attacked a bullion van can carrying an unspecified amount of money belonging to CAL Bank.

The robbery operation took place behind Danpong Hospital, in front of Harvest Christian Academy on the Spintex Road, Baastona.

At the back of the hospital, the road was unmotorable and untarred.

Online site, MyNewsGh.com reports that at about 3:30 pm Monday, police control received a call about the robbery where onlookers had gathered.

Eyewitnesses account was that at about 3:30 pm, the bullion van was seen coming from Danpong Hospital direction ahead of a black Toyota Camry towards the main Adogonno road, linking Baatsonaa to Nungua.

Just opposite the Harvest Academy, the black Camry overtook the bullion van and abruptly stopped.

One of the occupants got down and gave a warning shot, forcing the driver of the bullion van and one other to get down and escape through the school, leaving only the Police Officer in the van.

According to Eyewitness account, the Policeman was ordered out of the bullion van by the robbers who numbered four.

They assaulted him with a mallet before ordering him to lie down on the road. They disarmed him and took away his Service rifle.

A shot taken by an eyewitness shows that the registration number of the black Camry which police believe to be fake was GX 6337-14.

The driver of the Bullion van, a staff of CAL Bank, Baatsona Branch, one Ebo Amissah appeared later at the scene with other officials from the bank.

Besides the cash, the amount of which is unspecified, one Samsung tablet and two CAL Bank cheques from Paa Nii Agency with face values of Ghc17,000 and Ghc50,000 each were also taken by the robbers.

According to the bullion driver, the Police Officer and his colleague sustained injuries so they both joined a Police vehicle to be sent to hospital.

Information indicates that the Policeman is receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.

In the course of combing the area, one Philip Tamakloe, aged 26 of Adogonno was arrested by Police Patrol on suspicion that he might be part of the gang.

Three spent and one live AK 47 amunitions were collected from the scene. Investigation is ongoing.

Suspect Philip Tamakloe is detained for thorough interrogations. Three spent and one live AK47 ammunition was found at the scene of the crime.