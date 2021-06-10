Kanye West and Irina Shayk have confirmed heated rumors of a new romance amid his divorce from wife of six years Kim Kardashian.

In exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.com, Kanye can be seen taking a romantic stroll with Irina, 35, in Provence, France, where they are staying at a luxury 600-acre boutique hotel together, named Villa La Coste.

Tellingly, the loved-up pair were spotted on Tuesday which happened to be the rapper’s 44th birthday. The same day, Kim, 40, posted a tribute to him on social media, writing: ‘Happy Birthday. Love U for life!’

Rumors of the pair’s romance began late last month, with claims that Kanye was ‘secretly’ dating the Russian supermodel, who shares a child with actor Bradley Cooper.

In the pictures, the duo can be seen enjoying their getaway surrounded by the beautiful idyllic countryside with the father-of-four even stopping to take pictures of Irina, as they appeared to be very comfortable around one another.

Kanye West rebounds with Irina Shayk as the pair are spotted on a romantic stroll in France on his 44th birthday

Can’t hide that smile! The billionaire rapper was beaming with happiness as he walked behind the Russian supermodel on Tuesday

DailyMail.com has learned Kanye and Irina arrived at the hotel on Sunday, staying for three nights before departing around lunch time on Wednesday.

The rapper is believed to have hired out the luxury space, which was closed to the public during their stay.

During their vacation, the couple could also be seen taking snaps together near the Giant Crouching Spider sculpture by Louise Bourgeois at the Château La Coste Art Centre.

France has always been a favored destination for the Yeezy star, who has spent extensive time there with his estranged wife Kim – having whisked her off to Paris when they first began dating in 2012.

Kim famously sat front row at Kanye’s runaway show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2012, which amplified the huge buzz surrounding their relationship at the time.

Then in 2014, ahead of their lavish nuptials in Florence, Italy, Kim and Kanye had an extravagant pre-wedding party at the Palace of Versailles in Paris.

Romantic stroll: The pair were seen standing close together as they took in the idyllic countryside

Casual couple: Irina looked stunning a white crop top while Kanye went low-key in a black T-shirt as the pair looked every inch of the happy new couple

The night before Kanye’s birthday sighting with Irina, Kim posted an Instagram story of herself opening a bottle of French wine from Bordeaux, with the mysterious caption: ’67, ’01 or nothing! If you know you know!’

It would seem that Kanye is already extremely fond of Irina, having chosen to spend his special day with the gorgeous model in a place that he holds so close to his heart.

Far from an odd pairing, Irina and Kanye are no strangers to one another, having been connected for more than a decade now.

Back in 2010, the Sports Illustrated cover star was a featured player in West’s Heaven-inspired Power music video, where she portrayed an angel. Specifically, Shayk sported a revealing gold getup and a pair of CGI angel wings.

Just two years later, the Russian-born beauty put her modeling skills to the test as she graced the runway for West’s Fall/Winter fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye and his crew: The rapper was also accompanied by a group of team members who kept a careful watch over the pair

No strangers: Irina and Kanye are certainly no strangers to one another, having been connected for more than a decade

Happy sighting: Both Irina and Kanye appeared to be in a joyous mood as they were seen on a romantic stroll in France

Taking in the sights: The rapper and the Russian supermodel stopped to look at art installations while out on their walk

Enjoying the view: Kanye was seen walking behind Irina as he was also joined by members of his team

Rumors began to swirl last month when an anonymous tipster wrote in to the gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, claiming: ‘Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama.’

‘After further looking into this, I don’t know if “dating” is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there.’

Seeming to double down on earlier ‘dating claims,’ another tipster insisted to DeuxMoi that Irina and Kanye ”Def dating.’

Keeping close: The pair, who have known each other for years, appeared to be comfortable around one another

Another link between the pair occurred as recent as last month, with Irina having sported a DMX shirt designed by Kanye in collaboration with Balenciaga.

Meanwhile, it’s no wonder that Kanye and Irina appeared serene and relaxed while on their stroll on Tuesday, having been pampered at the luxury hotel and spa in Provence.

Situated halfway between the historic town of Aix en Provence and the famous Luberon Nature Park, the boutique hotel is described as being ‘set in the midst of the Provencal landscape, in the heart of the biodynamic vineyard Château La Coste, an international destination for art, architecture and natural beauty.’

Superstar couples: The new romance comes after Kanye’s split with wife Kim (pictured; 2020), meanwhile Irina split with Bradley Cooper back in 2019

Ex: Irina and Bradley (pictured in 2019 shortly before the split) share four-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper

The property features 28 Villa Suites, surrounded by gardens, herbs and flowers and each opening onto a spacious terrace offering expansive views over vines and valley, with suites ranging from €1,250-€1,550 per night.

That’s small change for Kanye, with his reported 1.8 billion wealth, and he is believed to have hired out the whole establishment for himself and Irina.

Famously, the runway model was romantically involved with actor Bradley Cooper, whom she shares four-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with.

Irina and Bradley began seeing each other in 2015 and moved quickly with their relationship, as they welcomed Lea two years after they initially met.

Part of the family: Irina can be seen smiling as she takes a stroll with Kanye and his team while on a romantic trip to France

Sights: The couple stopped to look at the Giant Crouching Spider sculpture by Louise Bourgeois at Château La Coste Art Centre by Tadao Ando Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade Provence

Idyllic: the pair could be seen taking in the lush surroundings near the luxury Villa La Coste boutique hotel where they were staying

Getting close: The sighting follows intense speculation that Kanye is rebounding with Irina, amid his divorce

Stunning: Irina showed off her supermodel physique in a crop top, as Kanye and his team followed close behind

Taking pictures: At one point, Kanye could even be seen snapping the stunning beauty on his iPhone

Although the two were often spotted together in public over the next few years, their partnership came to an end in 2019.

Cooper and Shayk have remained on good terms, and the actor moved to New York City in order to be closer to his daughter and former girlfriend.

Prior to beginning a relationship with the A Star Is Born director, she was in a high-profile relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo for several years.

Face covering: The rapper – who had put a covering over his face at one point – was seen taking pictures or irina

Striking poses: It looked as though the rapper was instructing the group for a photo as they stood by the artwork in the park

All together: Kanye and Irina were joined by members of his team for the day out on his birthday

In sync: The two stars appeared to be getting along famously while out on their stroll together

Kanye’s nearly seven year marriage to Kim Kardashian came to an end in February, with the reality TV sensation filing for divorce.

According to People, the Stronger rapper filed his response for divorce in early April, where he asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children.

The estranged pair share daughters North, Chicago, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, two.

The source also stated that, despite any rumored tension between Kim and Kanye, their divorce proceedings are going ‘smoothly.’

A walk to remember: The 44-year-old rapper certainly appeared to be in a happy mood as he stepped out with Irina

Love nest: The Villa La Coste boutique hotel can be seen above, where the couple are currently staying

Secluded: The duo could later be seen sitting down together under a parasol as they celebrated his birthday

Taking it all in: Their hotel is situated halfway between the historic town of Aix en Provence and the famous Luberon Nature Park

They continued: ‘Kim and Kanye are getting along. They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids.

‘Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm,’ the source claimed, adding that Kardashian thinks West is ‘a good dad’ and that she wants him ‘to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants.’

The insider added that Kim ‘seems happier’ ‘for every week that goes by since she filed for divorce.’

She ‘known that filing for divorce was the right decision. The kids are doing as she could hope.’

Lap of luxury: It’s no wonder that Kanye and Irina appeared serene and relaxed while on their stroll, having been pampered at the luxury hotel and spa in Provence

Fancy: The property features 28 Villa Suites, surrounded by gardens, herbs and flowers and each opening onto a spacious terrace offering expansive views over vines and valley, with suites ranging from €1,250-€1,550 per night

Fit for a king: It’s no surprise that sleek designs appeal to minimalist-loving Kanye West

Serene: Situated halfway between the historic town of Aix en Provence, home of Cezanne, the boutique hotel is described as being ‘set in the midst an international destination for art, architecture and natural beauty.’

After her February filing, Kim and the children have continued to stay at their $60 million Hidden Hills mansion she previously shared with Kanye.

Although the source added that Kim is ‘not looking for anyone right now’, they continued: ‘She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind.’

It comes after it was recently reported that Kanye is looking to date an ‘artist and creative person’ once their divorce is made final.

Mom-and-daughter: Irina shares her four-year-old Lea with ex Bradley Cooper (pictured this month)

Daddy duty: Kanye has four children with estranged wife Kim (pictured with seven-year-old daughter North in 2020)

Kim and Kanye were friends for years, with Kim even marrying Kris Humphries in 2011 and divorcing him 72 days later during their friendship.

The former couple became romantic in spring 2012 and got married on May 24, 2014 in Florence, Italy after enjoying celebrations in Paris, France.

Recently, Kardashian sparked romance rumors of her own as she was spotted arriving to ‘mysterious’ London billionaire Jamie Reuben’s star studded birthday bash in Beverly Hills.

The morning after: On Wednesday, Kanye was seen with Irina landing at a New Jersey airport after their vacation together

Thumbs up! Irina appears to have enjoyed herself with Kanye as she gave a thumps up to someone after exiting a private plane with the rapper

Why so shy? Irina is known for making many striking appearances around NYC… but on Wednesday the supermodel covered her face as she ran into her apartment | Toned and tanned: The Russian-born beauty flashed her midriff in a crop top and sweatpants

The swanky bash took place one day before her seventh wedding anniversary to Kanye.

Meanwhile, following the romantic trip to France, Irina and Kanye were spotted on Wednesday arriving to a New Jersey airport together after their vacation.

The pair were both dressed casually for the occasion as they left the private plane at the same time.