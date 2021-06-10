The Multimedia Group is proud to announce former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, as its lead pundit for the coverage of the Euro 2020 tournament.

Respected and adored by Ghanaians and people around the world, the ex-player was thrilled when the announcement was made on the Joy Super Morning Show on Thursday morning.

“When I finished speaking on the Joy SMS this morning, I was so surprised to see the response. Calls upon calls!” he told Myjoyonline in an interview.

As fate would have it, the first game Appiah will do punditry on will be the opening game between Italy and Turkey, two nations that mean so much to him.

“In my career, Italy and Turkey are the places I had a lot of love. I don’t think I can predict the winner of this game, but we will see how it goes!”

On his part, Abdulai Awudu, General Manager, Akan Group, the Multimedia Group Limited, was equally thrilled at having the decorated former player.

“Stephen is a man of class and he commands respect. We are very happy to have him here with us. We will entreat our cherished audience to watch him live on Joy Prime and all our other platforms. Let’s enjoy the Euros together.”

The tournament kicks off on Friday, June 11.

Appiah joins our crack sports teams to deliver the ulimate sporting experience during the tournament.

Enjoy selected live matches televised on Joy Prime (English) and Adom TV (Akan). You can also watch games in high definition on the HD+ Decoder, where Joy Prime HD is channel 102 and Adom TV HD is channel 103.

On radio, get live commentary of this match in English (Joy 99.7 FM, Luv 99.5 FM and/or Hitz 103.9 FM) or in Akan (Adom 106.3 FM, Nhyira 104.5 FM, and Asempa 94.7 FM).

You can also get all the above programs (radio and TV) streaming on the media section of this website.