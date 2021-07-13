UEFA has announced the team of the just-ended 2020 European Championship.

Despite England, finishing as runners-up, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, and Raheem Sterling have made it into UEFA’s team of the tournament.

Azzurri players Leonardo Bonucci, Leonardo Spinazzola, Jorginho, Federico Chiesa and Player of the Tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma were all included.

Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Spain’s Pedri and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku completed the star-studded XI.

The lineup was selected by a UEFA technical observer team made up of 16 ex-players and coaches past and present, including West Ham boss David Moyes and former England manager Fabio Capello.

EURO 2020 TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Defence: Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

Midfield: Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain)

Attack: Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England)

