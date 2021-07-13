The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has waded into the decisions of the spouses of the President and the Vice President to reject their salaries.

According to him, he does not see why people should have a problem with them not taking the salaries, adding it does not stop others from genuinely taking their allowances due them.

The First and Second Ladies, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia, in separate press releases, announced plans to reject emoluments recommended for them amid promises to refund all allowances paid them since 2017.

The duo cited public outcry over the issue as one of the major reasons for their position coupled with the lawsuits following the recommendation by the Prof Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu-led Committee and approval by Parliament.

However, Mr Boadu, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday defended their actions.

To him, their rejection put to rest needless attacks on their persona by the public since he believes the conversation surrounding their salary is creating dissatisfaction.

“Considering what’s happening, if the First and Second Ladies think it will be a distraction, they have decided to give it back, how is that a problem? When they refund their salaries, I think it would clear needless attacks on our First and Second Ladies as though they are greedy people.

“The impression that Nana Addo is the one giving out the money to the First Lady is wrong and must be thrown away,” he said.

He, however, disagreed that the First and Second Ladies be put under article 71 but quickly added that there can be some arrangements to prevent all these brouhaha around it.

He also hit hard at people who are criticising the First and Second ladies.

To him, though it is not illegal money, other First and Second Ladies can also show leadership and refund if they so want.