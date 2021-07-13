Once vibrant gospel musician, Edward Kwasi Boateng, has opened up on his painful grace to grass journey which has brought tears to the eyes of many.

The worship leader, who was popular for his spectacular skills on the accordion instrument, has recounted how he sold 17 cars he acquired to pay off debts.

According to him, the money was from the sale of his famous Ade3 me p3 album which was released in 2012.

He explained that album alone sold 555,000 copies out of which he built his first house where he currently lives.

“I bought 17 cars while I was in my prime, but as we speak, I don’t own even one,” he disclosed on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Fast forward, the minister said he had to sell all the cars as the sales of musical cassettes went down to make ends meet.

He added he was also hard-pressed to pay off bank loans though he did not state the amount or the prices he sold the cars for.