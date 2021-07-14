Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings into security breaches at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempt to break through gates for Sunday’s showcase event.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham apologised to legitimate fans and said the security team had “never seen anything like it”.

England lost to Italy in the final following a penalty shootout after the match had ended 1-1 after extra time.

The FA has been hit with four charges surrounding the behaviour of fans.

They relate to disturbances caused during the national anthems, invasion of the pitch, the throwing of objects and the lighting of a firework by fans.

The Uefa statement adds: “Separately, a Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

Bullingham said on Monday the FA is to conduct a full review after a “large number of drunken yobs” tried to force their way into Wembley without tickets.

He said the FA would work with the police to ban anyone who had forced their way in and to prevent such an event happening again.

Downing Street has criticised those who stormed the stadium without tickets.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Those scenes were unacceptable and we condemn violence, anti-social behaviour and abuse in the strongest possible terms.”

The FA was fined 30,000 euros (£26,600) for three incidents during England’s semi-final win over Denmark, including a laser pointer being shone at goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s face.